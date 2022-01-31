TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I just found out I have a 7-year-old daughter, my ex has been hiding this from me – Man laments

By Shalom

A man identified as Thulani has narrated how his ex got pregnant for him and hid the secret from him that she gave birth to his daughter.

According to Thulani who recently found out that his daughter is now 7-years old, he never knew he had a child.

He claimed that his ex girlfriend hid the secret from him and he was only able to find out through her sister who was kind enough to tell him.

He further lamented over the fact that his hands are tied and he doesn’t have an idea of how to tackle the situation.

He wrote via Twitter:

“They just told me that I have a 7 year old daughter 😭😭😭 n my ex has been hiding this from me…i don’t know 🤷‍♂️ how to deal with this matter”

