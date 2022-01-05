“I learnt the art of helping others from Davido’s dad” – Comedian, Mr Macaroni discloses

Comedian and activist, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr. Macaroni, has said he learnt the art of giving and helping others from singer Davido’s dad, Adedeji Adeleke.

In series of tweets, Mr. Macaroni recalled how the billionaire businessman bought him his first laptop ever and was always there to help when he needed money as an undergraduate.

According to him, Davido’s billionaire father is his greatest inspiration as he also learnt simplicity and humility from him.

In his words;

“If you think Davido is a great giver or is easily accessible, then you need to meet his dad; Dr Deji Adeleke. Dr Adeleke is one of my greatest inspirations. Since the days of SDA Magodo, I learnt the art of giving and helping others from him.

When I first got admission into Uni, Dr Deji Adeleke bought me my first Laptop ever. For every time I needed money in school, all it took was for me to send a text message. I abused the access, but he remained kind and generous. God bless you Chairman. Thank you for everything.

This is why I rarely get upset when it comes to these matters. Through Chairman, I learnt simplicity, humility and above all Love.

This and other reasons is why the love in my heart will forever be greater than the hate in the world. Love always ❤️”

Refer to his posts below: