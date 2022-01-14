TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was…

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby, one month after wedding (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian comedienne, Gloria Olorunto, popularly known as Maraji has been the topic of discussion after calling out her husband.

Narrating her recent experience with husband of one month, Maraji jokingly stated that she only needs him for childbearing and not for anything else.

READ ALSO

Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa returns to her…

Husband accuses wife of cheating on him after seeing size of…

Backing her point, Maraji narrated how her hubby bought cow skin (Kpomo) for her to prepare Okro soup and dumped it in the kitchen without putting it in the refrigerator for preservation.

Maraji stated that this happened in the morning and after shooting her videos, she came to prepare the soup only to find the Kpomo he bought since morning in the kitchen.

She revealed that after she asked him about it, he looked dumbfounded while saying he never knew he was supposed to put it in the fridge.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his mother at her…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was blind” – Dancer,…

Caroline Danjuma speaks for first time about her divorce from ex-husband, Musa…

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

“I look forward to spending your money” – Simi tells Adekunle Gold as they…

“A cheating man still love his wife but a cheating woman doesn’t…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Genevieve Nnaji shares adorable photo of her father, Theophilus as he celebrates…

“Enough of these old heads running the country into the ground” – Rapper, YCee…

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby, one month after…

“Deal with it or unfollow” – Dancer, Kaffy tells people dragging her over giving…

“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get…

“Showcasing what we do for a living” – Obi Cubana writes as he shows off first…

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her love for him for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More