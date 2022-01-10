Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has disclosed the best decision she made in 2021.

In an Instagram post, Nkechi revealed that she sold her Range Rover in 2021 to raise funds to finish her house construction.

She shared a photo of herself in front of the structure, as she made it clear to her fans that she was happy with the decision she made.

The actress wrote;

“The best decision I made in 2021 was selling my Range Rover to complete this beauty behind me. Thank God for the space bus I bought for my mum. Shey landlady for Dey trek by now.

“It’s 2022. Try to set your priorities right. A car is never an achievement but a necessity; a means of transporting you from one place to another.

“This is my own opinion and I did not call for a debate. Choose whatever works for you please. Just saying respectfully.”