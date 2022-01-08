“I struggled with my milk supply after birth” — Singer, Mocheddah opens up on being a new mum and breastfeeding her baby

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Singer, Mocheddah has opened up on the struggles she faced after giving birth to her baby, being a new mum and her mental health.

Taking to her Instagram page to disclose her current situation after attaining motherhood, Mocheddah talked about having a low milk supply and as a result, difficulty in breastfeeding her baby.

Mocheddah opens up on being a new mum and breastfeeding her baby

The singer wrote;

“My Journey to re-lactation.

I struggled with my milk supply the 1st week after birth like this was hard!

Trying to get the baby to latch, being new at this, being unable to sit because of stitches and hemorrhoids.

My mental health and breastfeeding weren’t a great pair.

So I took my time and did what i could, so obviously, my supply dropped drastically… I could barely pump a full ounce in one day.

Now I’m feeling up to it again, so I started trying to re-lactate a couple of days ago… getting her to latch and pumping several times.

I got nothing for the first two days (As in not a drop)”

View her post below:

