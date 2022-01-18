TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has shared sad story of how depression turned her into a chronic smoker.

In a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Toyin Abraham disclosed that at some point in her life, depression got the best of her, and she had to solicit the help of a counsellor to get through.

“At some time in my life my manager had to get me a counsellor because I was depressed but lived in denial. I was not happy and very scared of life.

“It was that bad that I thought of swimming or jumping from the third mainland bridge and hoping someone will save me. I confided in people and they used it against me, I had fear of the unknown, my thought filled with negative things.

It was hard for me to trust people then because the people I had around me didn’t know how to keep things secret. I am from a Christian home but had to avoid them because I started smoking cigarettes.

“I detached myself from my family because I thought I was going to die soon and didn’t want them to miss me”, she said.

On how she got over her dark times, the mother of one stated;

“I had to change everybody around me, had a different mentality to rediscover myself. When you’re depressed you don’t know what you’re capable of doing, Immediately I overcame all of that, I redesigned my life to be my best version. I got over my fears with the help of my manager and counsellor. You have to go through fire to have the finest things.”

