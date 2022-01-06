“I visited eleven countries in 2021, and my career took another turn” – Temi Otedola reveals

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola has revealed that she visited eleven countries in 2021, even though she had extreme lows during the year.

The talented actress and daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, revealed this in a video on her social media page.

She also added that her career took another leap in 2021 as she got to work with brands she didn’t dream of working with.

In her words;

“I had extreme lows in 2021, but I was able to visit eleven countries. My favorite travel destination was Iceland. Also, my career took a new leap. I got to work with brands I never thought I would be able to work with”.

She also made known her New Year resolutions,

“I resolve to have more empathy, empathy will change your life. When you come across someone in your day-to-day life, you have no idea what happened to them yesterday. You can have a friend who is the life of the party, but such a person can still go back home and cry”.

The citation actress also maintained the need for self-love. According to her life is a love story that requires people to fall in love with themselves.

Her words,

“Self–love is a journey that we all have to go on individually. I just realize that when I meet certain people who are unapologetically and fully love themselves, you can just tell. You can tell they have done a lot of work to get to the place where every part of them that they cannot change, they embrace. Life is a love story with yourself. You can have friends that come and go, but you are always going to be stuck with yourself. Why would you dislike yourself?”.