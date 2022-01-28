“I was afraid of showing off my wife because of bullies” – Adeniyi Johnson says as he shares throwback photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson , has revealed that he was once scared of showing off his wife, actress Seyi Edun, on social media, because of bullies.

Adeniyi Johnson
Adeniyi Johnson

While sharing a throwback photo of his wife, Adeniyi reflected on the days he had to hide his wife from social media.

He however thanked God because he can now flaunt his beautiful wife on social media.

Sharing their throwback photo on Instagram the actor wrote,

“Let’s throw it back to those days I’m scared to post because of bullies… Thank God for now and everything ti zeh”.

Recall that Adeniyi Johnson, was formerly married to actress Toyin Abraham but their marriage failed after he allegedly cheated on her with Seyi Edun.

He was subjected to criticism for this, however Toyin Abraham has moved on and found love in actor Kolawole Ajeyemi.

See below,

Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun
Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun
