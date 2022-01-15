“I will make over 1000 youths successful” – Cubana Chiefpriest vows as he becomes special adviser to Imo Governor

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Billionaire businessman and club owner, Cubana Chiefpriest, has promised to make over 1000 youths in Imo state successful.

This is coming after he was appointed as a special adviser to the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

He took to his Instagram page and announced his appointment as a special adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Social Media Influence and Social Events Management.

He therefore promised to make Imo youths successful through social media.

His words,

“Just Picked Up My Letter Of Appointment As Special Adviser To His Excellency @he_hopeuzodimma On Social Media Influence & Social Events Management. I Have An Instruction From His Excellency @he_hopeuzodimma To Make Over 1,000 IMO Youths Get Super Successful Like Me From The Almighty Social Media Which Made Me In Just One Year, It’s So Easy For Me To Do And I Will Do Just That Through Christ Who Strengthens Me Amen. May God Give Me The Grace, Wisdom, Energy & Guts To Tell His Excellency The Unfiltered Truth He Needs To Hear. At All Times Amen. cc @rthonamarachi Deputy Speaker IMHA”.

