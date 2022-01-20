“I won’t let people talk down on my husband” – Toyin Abraham tackles those saying her husband is richer than her

Talented Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, have taken to social media and tackled those who claim she is richer than her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Toyin Abraham in a post on her Instagram page stated she won’t allow anyone to talk down on her husband.

According to her, her husband is hardworking and does a lot for her and the kids. She however added that her husband doesn’t show off.

Her words,

“I don’t usually do this and I am only going to address this just once and I hope this ends here. People need to stop this mentality that famous people or the more famous ones are the richest in their family, relationships or even friendships”.

“Just because some people do not like to blow their own horns doesn’t mean they should be seen as less or incapable. I’m speaking up because I won’t let people talk down on my husband who is a very hard working man and is doing a lot for me and the kids. Do not ridicule his hard work and what he stands for”.

“Everything he has, he’s worked for with his own sweat and he deserves it. I am the last born of my family and you’d think I’m the richest just because I’m famous which is far from the truth. It is 2022 please, we need to do better and stop this ill mannered mentality. Celebrate people without trying to pitch them against another person or ridicule their hard work or give credit to another. It’s so old and needs to stop.”

See below,