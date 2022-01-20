TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him…

Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as exam…

“I won’t let people talk down on my husband” – Toyin Abraham tackles those saying her husband is richer than her

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Talented Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, have taken to social media and tackled those who claim she is richer than her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi
Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi

Toyin Abraham in a post on her Instagram page stated she won’t allow anyone to talk down on her husband.

READ ALSO

Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi gifts…

“I suffered depression, started smoking and thought of…

According to her, her husband is hardworking and does a lot for her and the kids. She however added that her husband doesn’t show off.

Her words,

“I don’t usually do this and I am only going to address this just once and I hope this ends here. People need to stop this mentality that famous people or the more famous ones are the richest in their family, relationships or even friendships”.

“Just because some people do not like to blow their own horns doesn’t mean they should be seen as less or incapable. I’m speaking up because I won’t let people talk down on my husband who is a very hard working man and is doing a lot for me and the kids. Do not ridicule his hard work and what he stands for”.

“Everything he has, he’s worked for with his own sweat and he deserves it. I am the last born of my family and you’d think I’m the richest just because I’m famous which is far from the truth. It is 2022 please, we need to do better and stop this ill mannered mentality. Celebrate people without trying to pitch them against another person or ridicule their hard work or give credit to another. It’s so old and needs to stop.”

See below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him money

Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as exam question in…

Man shares sad experience after getting married to a runs girl

I killed US-bound doctor, Obidike because he tried to have gay s*x with me…

Barrister narrates experience with neighbor who never offered him a lift in his…

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I won’t let people talk down on my husband” – Toyin…

“One smile from you can fix my day” – Olakunle Churchill…

Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi gifts himself multimillionaire…

WAEC fees would be paid for every child if I become President – Bola Tinubu…

Stop complaining when women wear your clothes — Comedienne, Taaooma tells men

“1 degree hotter” – BBNaija’s Eric celebrates as he bags a degree from UNILAG

“Dele I will stress you!” – Singer, Davido continues to drag his cousin for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More