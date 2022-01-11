“If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run” – Pastor Adeboye advises men

Well-known Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised men not to fight women, but should run when women threaten to deal with them.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, gave this advice at a special online service on Sunday, January 9th, according to Vanguard News.

To buttress his point, Pastor Adeboye cited the Biblical case of Elijah and Jezebel as a scriptural reference to his listeners.

In his words;

“Elijah arrived at Jezreel, sat down in his house and was enjoying the victories that had happened. He had just called down fire from heaven. He had prophesied and prayed and there was rain for the first time in three years. He had brought about national revival. He had outrun the chariot of the King.

He was happy but then a message came from the First Lady of the land: ‘I heard what you did on Mount Carmel, I swear to you by my gods by this time tomorrow, you will be like one of the prophets that you killed’. Elijah the great man of God ran, the man who dared 450 prophets ran from a woman.

I know a lot of people have said how could that be? Elijah was very wise. I have told you men of God again and again, don’t fight a woman.

If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run. If you learn to run today, you will be alive to fight tomorrow. The African elders have a saying “the one who knows when to fight and when to run is the one they call the champion”. You must know when to fight and when to run.

When Jezebel said ‘I am coming for you’ Elijah did the right thing. He ran.”