TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a…

“If I want to do Olosho work I won’t charge N500k because I give people more than that” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star and enterpreneur, Ifu Ennada , has stated that if she wants to do prostitution (Olosho) she won’t charge N500 thousand because she give out more than that amount.

Ifuenada
Ifuenada

According to her N500k is a small amount she would charge in exchange for sex if she were to be a prostitute.

READ ALSO

Married man laments over his wife’s constant demand…

“Sleeping with a man on a first date doesn’t…

The reality tv star who is not an advocate of ladies having sex with men in exchange for money, said this in reaction to an allegation a blogger made about her, having sex with a man for N500k.

Ifu Enada in her insta story also congratulated US rapper Cardi B over her win in a $1 million defamation suit against gossip blogger Tasha K.

She also noted that she wished such a judgement could be passed in Nigeria.

Theinfong recalls that rapper Cardi B won a $1 million defamation lawsuit against gossip blogger Tasha K.

The blogger had alleged that Cardi B was involved in prostitution, addicted to hard drugs, cheated on her husband, Offset, and contracted herpes.

The court therefore awarded $1.25 million in damages to Cardio B, against the blogger.

See Ifu Enada’s post below,

Ifuenada
Ifuenada
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his wife-to-be, says he…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying” – Insider…

Mother cries out over suspicions that her husband is defiling little daughter

“Learn to be quiet even if you have got a lot to say” – Funke…

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella Shmurda narrates

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“If I want to do Olosho work I won’t charge N500k because I give people more…

“If God came down today, no one will make Heaven” – Maureen Esisi…

OAP Toke Makinwa reveals why she stopped explaining herself to people

“No one finds it easy in Nigeria, everyone is struggling” –…

Money Doings: Davido set to acquire three new houses, five cars, and private jet

“A guy I really liked, made me feel insecure about my low cut” – DJ Cuppy…

Actress Iyabo Ojo recounts how afraid and depressed she was as a single mother

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More