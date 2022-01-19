“If life is hard here or you don’t like the snow go back to Nigeria” – BBNaija’s Nina slams migrants

Big Brother Naija star, Nina Ivy, has slammed migrants who are of discouraging those who want to relocate outside Nigeria.

Nina in a post on her insta story stated that some people who are abroad are fond of making it look like they are struggling over there.

She reiterated that if life overseas is hard and migrants don’t like the snow and taxes they pay, they should return back to Nigeria and let others relocate.

In her words,

“I don’t understand why people abroad would be trying so hard to make it look like it’s a struggle living out here and then trying to discourage other people from relocating, if life is that hard out here or if you dint like the snow so much and all the taxes you pay out here, Brooo go back to your country and let others come. Abeg make we hear word jare, enough of all that”.

See below,