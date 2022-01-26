“If salvation is a complete message, why do we need deliverance again?” – Timi Dakolo asks Christians

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has questioned the reason Christians still need deliverance when salvation is a complete message.

The music icon in a post on his Twitter page asked what do people need deliverance for when the message of salvation is complete.

He further asked why believers still have to break curses that Jesus Christ broke through salvation and said ”it is finished”.

His words,

“If salvation is a complete message, why do we need deliverance again? Deliverance from what exactly? Did He Deliver us from Some can’t and left us to do the rest? Why are we still break curses that Christ broke and said it is finished”.

In another news, Timi Dakolo disclosed that it is possible to be famous and still be broke.

According to him in a tweet, someone can be famous yet struggle to survive.

His words,

“You can be famous, I mean famous and still be broke.” he tweeted.

See below,