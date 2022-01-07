“If you are related to Fatoyinbo, Fani Kayode and Yomi Fabiyi I feel for you” – OAP Shade Ladipo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo, has taken a subtle jab at Pastor Fatoyinbo, Fani Kayode and actor Yomi Fabiyi.

Shade Ladipo
Shade Ladipo

The OAP in a post on her insta story stated that she feels bad for anyone related to the senior pastor of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode and actor Yomi Fabiyi.

This is coming in the wake of the accusation against Fatoyinbo over the death of a former choir in his church.

Biodun Fatoyinbo
Biodun Fatoyinbo

A lady recently took to social media and accused the pastor of making passes at her late friend who was a former chorister in the church. She also added that the church neglected her pregnant friend when she was ill.

Recall that Fani Kayode has been in the news recently after his enstranged wife called him out on social media for allegedly denying her access to their four children which she had with him.

Fani Kayode
Fani Kayode

Also actor Yomi Fabiyi, is known to be a diehard supporter of Nollywood actor Omiyimika popularly known as Baba Ijesha, ever since the rape allegations against him became viral.

yomi-fabiyi
Yomi Fabiyi

Shade Ladipo in the wee hours of Friday, 7th December, 2022, took to her insta story and stated that she feels bad for anyone related to Pastor Fatoyinbo, Fani Kayode and Yomi Fabiyi.

See below,

Shade Ladipo
Shade Ladipo
