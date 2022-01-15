If you claim you hate him, who are the 4.2m people following him on IG? – Bobrisky’s fan rants

A fan of controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky Okuneye, has slammed those whom he referred to as hypocrites for always criticizing the crossdresser.

This is coming days after the fan identified as Chisim went ‘gaga’ after he unexpectedly received a DM from Bobrisky.

Following the backlash that trailed his reaction to the DM, Chisim fired back at Nigerians whom he tagged ‘hypocrites’ for always stalking the crossdresser’s page for giveaways, despite condemning his personality.

He also wondered why Bobrisky would have 4.2 million followers on IG despite being one of the most criticized celebrities.

“Nigerians are hypocrites, they claim to dislike Bobrisky, but who are the 4.2Million people following him on Instagram? Most Nigerians even secretly enter his dm to beg her for money and giveaways,” he said.

