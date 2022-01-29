“If you need more success, increase your number of women” – BBNaija star, Princess advises men

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Big Brother Naija star and social media influencer, Princess Francis has taken to social media to advise men about women in their lives.

In a post which she shared on Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old reality star claimed that since there is a woman behind every successful man, if a man wants to be more successful in life, then he should increase the number of women in his life.

According to Princess, the key to more success for men is for them to be with many women.

The former Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate wrote while dropping the advice;

“Behind every successful man there’s a woman!
If you need more success, increase your number of women”

Refer to her post below:

