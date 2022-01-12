“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was blind” – Dancer, Kaffy

Talented Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy, has revealed that she is grateful that her marriage to her estranged husband, Joseph Ameh failed.

Kaffy who is a professional dancer got married to Joseph Ameh, a music director, on June 2nd, 2012 and they have two children together.

Their marriage recently crashed and this has generated massive reactions online as their breakup was unexpected by netizens who saw them as role models.

Kaffy in a video she shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, 11th January 2022, announced her divorce from Joseph Ameh.

In the video she stated that her destiny and that of her estranged husband doesn’t align, thus they had to part ways.

In a new post, on her insta story, Kaffy thanked those who checked on her after her marriage crashed. She also noted that she is grateful that her marriage failed and it failed because she was blind.

His words,

“Those who know me know l am more than a dancer. I explore my full humanity through dance. I am an advocate for human excellence and productivity. My marriage failed for so many reasons and I am grateful I failed because I was blind and now I see. Follow me and I will show you what I saw so you won’t fall like me. And if you do, you shall rise.” She wrote.

