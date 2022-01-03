“I’m on every N!gga’s hit list, but the problem is I already got a man” – BBNaija star, Maria Chike brags

Big Brother Naija Season 6 star and brand influencer, Maria Chike, has dashed the hopes of young “niggas” hitting on her in her DM, lately.

The reality star, in a post she shared on her Instagram Stories, stated that she is on every nigga’s hit list and the messages she gets in her DM are enough proof of her statement.

Maria Chike however, stated that the men sliding into her Dm to shoot their shots stand no chance because she already got a man in her life.

In her words;

“I’m on every Ni**a hit list. Check my DM. Problem is I got a man.”

Refer to her post below:

Recall that months ago, Maria in an interview stated that her ‘baby girl’ lifestyle is not funded by any man because she’s been working from the age of 16.