TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress,…

Man allegedly pays his friend N5K to kill his pregnant wife in…

“You raped Matilda Hipsy, I didn’t talk”…

“I’m on every N!gga’s hit list, but the problem is I already got a man” – BBNaija star, Maria Chike brags

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By Peter

Big Brother Naija Season 6 star and brand influencer, Maria Chike, has dashed the hopes of young “niggas” hitting on her in her DM, lately.

Maria Chike brags about niggas hitting on her, reveals she has a man

The reality star, in a post she shared on her Instagram Stories, stated that she is on every nigga’s hit list and the messages she gets in her DM are enough proof of her statement.

READ ALSO

“In 2022, you don’t need women who want to spend your…

Lady threatens to hurt herself as boyfriend dumps her on…

Maria Chike however, stated that the men sliding into her Dm to shoot their shots stand no chance because she already got a man in her life.

In her words;

“I’m on every Ni**a hit list. Check my DM. Problem is I got a man.”

Refer to her post below:

 

Recall that months ago, Maria in an interview stated that her ‘baby girl’ lifestyle is not funded by any man because she’s been working from the age of 16.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress, Tonto Dikeh…

Man allegedly pays his friend N5K to kill his pregnant wife in Ogun State…

“You raped Matilda Hipsy, I didn’t talk” – Shatta Wale…

After 10 years of waiting, woman dies on Christmas day, two days after birthing…

Why we released the suspected students – Police opens up following release…

“Burna Boy is busy fighting Shatta Wale, his girlfriend is chilling with the big…

Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister calls out partner for being abusive

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

James Brown celebrates his father on his birthday

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister,…

Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister calls out partner for being abusive

Why we released the suspected students – Police opens up following release…

After 10 years of waiting, woman dies on Christmas day, two days after birthing…

Man allegedly pays his friend N5K to kill his pregnant wife in Ogun State…

Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress, Tonto Dikeh…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More