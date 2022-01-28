“I’m ready to marry a rich woman and become her house husband” – VJ Adams reveals(Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Media personality and TV presenter, Adams Ibrahim Adebola, popularly known as VJ Adams, has declared that he’s ready to become a house husband to a rich woman.

The television host who stated this in a recent video he shared online, revealed that he made the decision after a long, thoughtful process and a series of some lengthy deliberations.

VJ Adams reveals he is ready to be a house husband to a rich woman

According to VJ Adams, he is finally ready to tie the knot and settle down, but the woman who will be the wife must be wealthy and willing to take care of him and take all the responsibilities of their home on her shoulders.

He therefore, asked any woman who think they meet his criteria to slide into his DM and immediately ask for his groom’s price.

Watch VJ Adams speak below:

