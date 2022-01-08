“I’m sorely disappointed in marriage that I ran out two weeks after engagement” — Tribal marks model, Adetutu reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Popular Nigerian tribal marks model, Adetutu OJ, has stated that she is sorely disappointed in marriage.

Adetutu
The mother of two recently took to her social media page and stated her resentment over marriage.

According to the tribal marks model, marriage is not for her, that was the reason she quit after two weeks of being engaged to her baby daddy.

She therefore noted that she is so contented with her two children and she is not interested in marriage.

In her words,

“I’m sorely disappointed in marriage that I ran out two weeks after engagement. I no do, marriage is not for me. Abeg I don born two, and I’m so contented with them like this”.

Adetutu OJ
