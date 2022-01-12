“I’m that friend that stands till death” — Bobrisky declares support for Mompha amid EFCC probe

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Popular crossdresser,  Bobrisky has taken to social media to declare support for his friend, Mompha, who is currently in EFCC custody over alleged money laundering.

The billionaire businessman was rearrested on Monday, January 10 and arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences court, sitting in Ikeja earlier today, January 12.

Amid this, Bobrisky, who recently had a fall out with Mompha, declared that he was standing with him and also slammed Nigerians, who said that he’s happy about Mompha’s arrest because of their recent fight.

Taking to Instagram, Bobrisky wrote about Mompha;

“I’m that friend that stand till death cos my friendship with you is d purest !!!!! I know wherever you are right now you are fine. Have always know you as a strong man not d weak. Many people try everything to break us cos they don’t understand d friendship, well it’s their business and their opinion. Just imagine reading some comments on blogs saying bobrisky will be somewhere laughing and dancing after d news of ur re arrest broke out. You all know don’t know me lol. I value friendship more than my life. I’m here to tell you all that mompha is fine. He will address you all soon. Have a great day”.

