“I’m yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street” — BBNaija’s Ka3na brags

Reality tv star and entrepreneur, Ka3na Jones, has said that there is no one who can rub shoulders with her on Instagram.

The Big Brother Naija season 5 ex-housemate, took to her Instagram page and stated that she has being bagging endorsement deals and winning for the past two years without support from her colleagues.

According to her she does all this alone without any form of support from her colleagues.

She therefore stated her intention to chill out as the only boss lady on Instagram in year 2022.

Her words,

“Being alone is a power very few can handle this days. #mtngeneration I practically stayed in their faces for almost 2yrs now without any support from colleagues or persons …. bagging my deals and winning on legit!!! that’s legendary 💯 I’m yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street 😎

So proud of me right now #2022 I’m Chilling Out As The Only Boss Lady 💋❤️💡”.

See below,