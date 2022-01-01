“In 2022, you don’t need women who want to spend your money with you” — Reno Omokri advises single men

Controversial social media commentator and rights activist, Reno Omokri has dished out some advice to single men on the choice of women to look out in 2022.

According to him, single men need a life partner who wants to grow with them and not a high maintenance lady, who will look to spend away their money.

Taking to his Facebook page to advise men on New Year’s Day, Reno Omokri wrote;

“Dear single men,

In 2022, you don’t need women who want to spend your money with you. This New Year, you need a woman who wants to spend her life with you. You need a life partner, not a dance partner in one useless club. High maintenance girls also come with high nuisance value.

If in 2022 you don’t remember anything I taught you, at least remember this:

Money will attract the wrong type of women to you.

Character will attract the right type of woman to you.

So, don’t use your money to chase women. Use your money to pursue self development. And when your character development becomes evident, the right woman will appear and chase you.”

