Popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has taken down his Instagram and Twitter accounts lately, following his infidelity scandal.

This is coming days after the singer took to social media to render a public apology on his page to his wife, Ozioma, for cheating on her with another woman, while in the United States.

However, the whole saga took a different twist when the woman he allegedly cheated with, came out on social media to also disclose that she is pregnant for the singer and intends to keep the baby, even though Sammie Okposo wanted her to get rid of the pregnancy.

Following her revelation, Sammie Okposo immediately put his Instagram account on private as he was receiving heavy backlash from netizens.

Well, a quick check on Twitter and Instagram shows that he has deleted both accounts and his handles are no longer accessible.

His Instagram account carries the error message: “Sorry this page isn’t available, the link you followed may be broken or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

His Twitter account also reads, “This account doesn’t exist, try searching for another.”