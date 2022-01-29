Isreal DMW blows hot as Davido smashes his phone (Video)

Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has threatened vengeance after his boss, Davido, smashed his phone.

Isreal in a series of video going viral on social media expressed his anger at his boss’s action.

Davido in the video, revealed that he was forced to smash the phone because Isreal was filming everything going on around him.

However, despite his anger towards losing his phone, the Benin man told Davido that he can only accept such from his boss as no other person born through a woman can dare take such actions against him.

The controversial logistic manger, however, threatened to transfer the aggression onto whatsoever lady he lays with. According to him, any girl he sleeps with would see another side of him.

