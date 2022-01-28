Isreal DMW evokes a ‘god’ to strike him dead if he fails to take a bullet for Davido (Video)

Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW has called on a certain ‘god’ to strike him dead if he fails to take a bullet for the singer.

According to the controversial aide, he can do anything for his boss, even if it involves his life.

In a video making rounds online, Israel was spotted calling on the ‘god’ to strike him down if he ever fails to take a bullet for the DMW boss.

Israel, was holding a red cup, poured some of the content on the floor and made the request.

Calling on the god, he said,

“If I no fit take a bullet for you make ikpe kill em. Make I die. If I no fit take bullet for you. my oga”.

See some reactions below:

@emygoldie wrote,

“Dear gods no listen to am oh …na highness”.

@alfie_9991,

“Alcohol no good for this guy body o”.

@mzhilda_o,

“Lmao someone said “Drunk in Love”.

@charllyderossi,

“Una sure say this isreal nor dey take hard drugs so?😂😂😂😂😂”.

@chrisz090,

“😂😂 people will treat u better wen u have money don’t see dat as love. Nigga is fighting for his pocket”.

Watch video below,