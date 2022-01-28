TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying”…

Mother cries out over suspicions that her husband is defiling…

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella…

Isreal DMW evokes a ‘god’ to strike him dead if he fails to take a bullet for Davido (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW has called on a certain ‘god’ to strike him dead if he fails to take a bullet for the singer.

According to the controversial aide, he can do anything for his boss, even if it involves his life.

READ ALSO

Money Doings: Davido set to acquire three new houses, five…

“What did he do this time?” – Nigerians…

In a video making rounds online, Israel was spotted calling on the ‘god’ to strike him down if he ever fails to take a bullet for the DMW boss.

Israel, was holding a red cup, poured some of the content on the floor and made the request.

Calling on the god, he said,

“If I no fit take a bullet for you make ikpe kill em. Make I die. If I no fit take bullet for you. my oga”.

See some reactions below:

@emygoldie wrote,
“Dear gods no listen to am oh …na highness”.

@alfie_9991,
“Alcohol no good for this guy body o”.

@mzhilda_o,
“Lmao someone said “Drunk in Love”.

@charllyderossi,
“Una sure say this isreal nor dey take hard drugs so?😂😂😂😂😂”.

@chrisz090,
“😂😂 people will treat u better wen u have money don’t see dat as love. Nigga is fighting for his pocket”.

Watch video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying” – Insider…

Mother cries out over suspicions that her husband is defiling little daughter

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella Shmurda narrates

“Learn to be quiet even if you have got a lot to say” – Funke…

Hushpuppi to be sentenced on Valentine’s day

Lady narrates heartbreaking experience with husband who’s a soldier

Nigerians react to photo of Pete Edochie and his first son

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“I have never loved anyone the way I love Wizkid”, WizKid’s third baby…

“I am worried for children in boarding schools”, Funke Akindele reacts after…

The citizens know what they will be missing if they don’t re-elect me – Lagos…

“My mood for 2022 is to make money in billions”- Mercy Aigbe reveals

“You will never see anywhere in the Bible where God condemned polygamy” — Reno…

Cristiano Ronaldo spends massively to light up Dubai tower with…

“This time last year I was begging for money to buy Benz, now I have two” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More