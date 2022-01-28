Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW has called on a certain ‘god’ to strike him dead if he fails to take a bullet for the singer.
According to the controversial aide, he can do anything for his boss, even if it involves his life.
In a video making rounds online, Israel was spotted calling on the ‘god’ to strike him down if he ever fails to take a bullet for the DMW boss.
Israel, was holding a red cup, poured some of the content on the floor and made the request.
Calling on the god, he said,
“If I no fit take a bullet for you make ikpe kill em. Make I die. If I no fit take bullet for you. my oga”.
See some reactions below:
@emygoldie wrote,
“Dear gods no listen to am oh …na highness”.
@alfie_9991,
“Alcohol no good for this guy body o”.
@mzhilda_o,
“Lmao someone said “Drunk in Love”.
@charllyderossi,
“Una sure say this isreal nor dey take hard drugs so?😂😂😂😂😂”.
@chrisz090,
“😂😂 people will treat u better wen u have money don’t see dat as love. Nigga is fighting for his pocket”.
