“It was only for entertainment” – James Brown apologizes for sharing intimate video with male lover

Popular crossdresser James Brown, has tendered apology to his fans and followers for sharing a romantic video of him and his male lover.

James Brown recently shared a video of him and his male lover getting intimate and deeply hugging each other in the bathroom.

Nigerians were offended by this, described it as homosexuality and called for his arrest.

Amid the heavy backlash the crossdresser through his lawyers released an official statement on social media in which he apologized and stated that he only shared the video for entertainment purpose.

The statement read in part,

“We would like to state that the intention was for entertainment purposes just as every other influencer does on Instagram. But we understand that some lines may have been crossed in the videos posted by our client in his bid to entertain his fans. Hence, why we sincerely apologise to the general public.”

