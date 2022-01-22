TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


"It's either private, first class or business class" – Annie Idibia brags, says she can never fly economy class

By Peter

Veteran Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has bragged that when it comes to travelling via air transportation, flying economy class is never an option for her.

Annie Idibia brags about never flying economy class on air

The mother of two disclosed this while sharing on her Instagram Stories, Steve Harvey’s popular video about how flying First Class exposes an individual to better things in life.

Reacting to the video, Annie Idibia noted that she always cut her coat according to her size but added that her mindset is never going to be to fly economy class any day.

In her words;

Whenever I think of travelling Eco isn’t an option. And that is not pride! More like drive. Make I remain here till I earn it…private/first/biz class or nada!”

See her post below:

