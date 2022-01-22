I’ve never been so physically and mentally drained – DJ Cuppy cries out

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has lamented over being emotionally exhausted.

The billionaire’s daughter, in a recent post, expressed her dissatisfaction with her workload as a graduate student of Oxford University.

Cuppy who is presently undergoing her second Master’s program at Oxford, did not fail to keep her followers updated on an essay she was working on.

Cuppy lamented that she had to stay up all night in a bid to reach her submission deadline.

The DJ happily announced on her Instagram account in the early hours of Saturday that she had finally completed her essay.

According to Cuppy, she had never been so mentally and physically exhausted.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote;

“For those of you asking, Thank God my essay has been submitted. After staying up all night then going straight to class, I’m exhausted. (I’ve) never been so physically and mentally drained.

Really proud of the academia that I produced but I am so sick of reading that I can’t even open my WhatsApp right now.

I am now finally about to make sweet love to my bed for a very long time.”