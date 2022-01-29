I’ve not had s3x for more than a year now — Actress, Kemi Afolabi laments

Nollywood actress and producer, Kemi Afolabi has taken to social mediat to lament that she has not had intercourse for more than a year now.
The light-skinned actress made this revelation on social media recently; while reacting to a video fact, that having sex 21 times in a month reduces one’s risk of having a heart attack.
According to the 43-year-old movie star who disclosed that she has not been actively having any intercourse for more than a year, she needs God to save her because she doesn’t want to die of a heart attack.
Taking to her official Instagram page, Kemi Afolabi wrote;
“Haa God pls save me o. I have been on sex break for more than a year sha.
hmmmnnn who will help me bayii ? As I no get partner.
I will not die of heart attack insha Allah.Amin.
#WARRIORkemiafolabi💪”
