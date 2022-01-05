Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams finally end two-year beef

Nollywood Actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams, have finally decided to put aside their two years beef and embraced peace.

The two actresses took their fans by surprise as they ended their longtime differences. This is a good start in 2022.

Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams have been at loggers edge with each other for the past two years.

Recently the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo and veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe, recounciled the two stars in the movie industry.

Following the end of their beef, Iyabo Ojo took to social media and stated that both of them have embraced peace and love.

She also shared photos of her and Fathia Williams together. Iyabo Ojo also thanked MC Oluomo and veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe for recounciling both of them.

In her words ;

“It’s all peace and love, Faithia Williams. How we would follow each other back on Instagram is what’s remaining. Instagram experts, over to you. Thank you @kingmcoluomo, @olaiyaigwefilms.”

Fathia Williams also took to her Instagram page and wrote ;

“Happy new year Iyabo Ojo. @kingmcoluomo, @olaiyaigwe films, more wisdom and understanding. Let peace reign.”