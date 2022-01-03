James Brown celebrates his father on his birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown has shown off his father for the first time on social media, as he clocks a new age.

Sharing photos of his father on his birthday, James Brown celebrated him for giving him the greatest love any parent can give their child.

He further applauded his father for showering him with unconditional love and care, while praying that his father enjoys good health and long life.

Brown wrote:

“Happy birthday To My Ever Young Radiant Dad , Thanks For Giving Me The Greatest Love Any Parents Can Give Their Daughter , You Overdosed Me With All The Care , And Unconditional Love. I Love You So Much Papa Your Daughter Wish You Longest Life Time In Good Health And Wealth”

