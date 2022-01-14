Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

Nigerians have dragged controversial dancer, Janemena over a recent video which she shared on Instagram.

In the video, the dancer was spotted twerking beside her brother, Anthony.

However, Nigerians dragged her to filth as they accused her of baring her chest and back in the presence of her brother.

This is coming hours after Janemena expressed her love for her small b00bs and thanked her body from saving her from scandal.

In her words:

“When they brought fake tape and picture and said it was me. Wanna know what saved me from all explanations…..

MY SMALL BOOBS.

Dem no Dey fake am😍😍😍😍

I’m super grateful for this body and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. I love y’all genuinely for riding with me😍 The real ones only”.

See post below: