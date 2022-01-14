TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was…

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians have dragged controversial dancer, Janemena over a recent video which she shared on Instagram.

In the video, the dancer was spotted twerking beside her brother, Anthony.

READ ALSO

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing…

My small b00bs saved me – Janemena speaks on her sxx…

However, Nigerians dragged her to filth as they accused her of baring her chest and back in the presence of her brother.

This is coming hours after Janemena expressed her love for her small b00bs and thanked her body from saving her from scandal.

In her words:

“When they brought fake tape and picture and said it was me. Wanna know what saved me from all explanations…..
MY SMALL BOOBS.
Dem no Dey fake am😍😍😍😍

I’m super grateful for this body and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. I love y’all genuinely for riding with me😍 The real ones only”.

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his mother at her…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was blind” – Dancer,…

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

Caroline Danjuma speaks for first time about her divorce from ex-husband, Musa…

“I look forward to spending your money” – Simi tells Adekunle Gold as they…

“A cheating man still love his wife but a cheating woman doesn’t…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

“Even the Gods want to chill with the big boys” – Reactions as masquerades storm…

Genevieve Nnaji shares adorable photo of her father, Theophilus as he celebrates…

“Enough of these old heads running the country into the ground” – Rapper, YCee…

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby, one month after…

“Deal with it or unfollow” – Dancer, Kaffy tells people dragging her over giving…

“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More