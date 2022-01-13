Jaruma under fire for exposing ‘private’ chat with James Brown

Popular sxx therapist, Jaruma has faced a heavy backlash online after she exposed her private chat with James Brown.

According to Jaruma, she decided to leak the messages after James Brown threw shades at her, despite using her products to gain wealth.

In the screenshots which she shared online, James Brown applauded Jaruma after using her product.

He also requested for Jaruma’s ‘blue eyes’ charm as he insisted that he believes in the efficacy of the charm.

James Brown wrote:

“Good evening ma. am a fan. I love your work. Pls I need your help. I will have love to talk to you on the phone. If you don’t mind.

Ma pls I need help o. Am actually scared. I need protection. Ma pls I want your blue eye. I believe in it. I want it like mad”.