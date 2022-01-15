TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her…

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant…

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and…

Jealous husband reportedly stabs man to death for greeting his pregnant wife (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Lagos resident identified as Olalekan Abayomi has been accused of stabbing his neighbor to death in Yaba area of the state.

Reports gathered that the suspect stabbed the victim and killed him for ‘greeting’ his wife.

It was also revealed that both the victim and the couple live in the same compound in Iwaya, Sabo.

READ ALSO

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was…

“I lost my 2nd son after his birth, but still went to club…

On January 10, 2022, the victim identified as Daniel Adetan, was said to have exchanged greetings with the suspect’s pregnant wife, Ajoke.

Subsequently, the suspect stormed the victim’s room with a kitchen knife and accused him of sleeping with his wife.

According to a source,

“He st#bbed him multiple times until he gave up the ghost. Both him and the wife, who’s currently pregnant, are on the run. The family is seeking for Justice.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her love for him for…

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant wife’s bag

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby, one month after…

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

“A cheating man still love his wife but a cheating woman doesn’t…

Burna boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu finally opens up about her…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady in pain as her US-based husband who abandoned her for over 12 years,…

“It was only for entertainment” – James Brown apologizes for…

Jealous husband reportedly stabs man to death for greeting his pregnant wife…

Wizkid celebrates second son, Ayo as he turns 6 (Photos)

If you claim you hate him, who are the 4.2m people following him on IG? –…

“I was ready to waste her” – Speed Darlington blows hot as he…

Man laments as wife refuses to get a job, insists on getting N20k monthly from…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More