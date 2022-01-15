Mother of late Plangnan Solomon, has shared her pain after her daughter was reportedly killed by ritualist.

Plangnan, a resident of Congo Rosha, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, was reportedly found dumped in the waterways near Plateau Radio Television Station in Rayfield, Jos with some parts of her body already removed.

“It is not in her character to leave home and stay longer than time. Anytime she left home, at most, she stayed away for one day and returned but the last time she left, it was unusual.

“Three days after she went out, we didn’t hear from her. I then asked her sisters to call her phone number. We dialled the number severally but there was no response.

“We later heard that a picture of the corpse of a young woman was posted on Facebook but it didn’t occur to us that it was her,” her mother, Salomi Solomon, said.

Bridget John, a nephew to the deceased, revealed how the family was able to trace and identify the body of their sister.

“A day after I saw the picture on Facebook, though I couldn’t recognise who was in the picture, I was disturbed by the development because I knew that my aunt was nowhere to be found, and she could be the one in the picture. I told my grandma about it and asked what about if that corpse was Plangnan’s.

“I called other members of the family to go to where the body was said to have been seen. We took a tricycle and headed to a police outpost in Rayfield where we made enquiries.”

“The police said she had been buried because they couldn’t keep the body with them in that it was getting rotten and wouldn’t be good to leave it like that. Afterwards, we were all taken to Mai Adiko Burial Ground and showed where she was buried. We came back home and informed the family that Plangnan was confirmed dead and already buried.”

The deceased mother said she had always advised her daughter not to trust men because some use the opportunity of their relationship with women to achieve their hidden objectives.

“The death of Plangnan is painful but there is nothing I can do. As a believer, we just have to be patient but it is painful. We have accepted it in good faith. Children of today don’t listen to their parents any more. They prefer to do whatever they like. I remember, always warn her to be careful with men.

“This will serve as a lesson to everyone especially women. Never trust men all the time. There are good ones among them but many are bad. Whoever seeks relationship with you, investigate to know if the person is of good character before accepting him. If not, leave him and forge ahead with your life. These are my words to all women,” the mother added.