Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have it that Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has tied the knot with her married lover, Adekaz.

Following the news, Nigerians dragged Mercy Aigbe to filth for wedding a man who already has four children with first wife.

Gistlovers who shared the news via Instagram wrote:

“Actress Mercy Aigbe ties the knot with her Married boyfriend, Marketer Adekaz and also the owner of Ibaka Tv, where she derived the name, D’owner from. Cong……..

Flaunting Married men on WhatsApp 😂😂 according to our source sef, as the man wife no Dey naija again, them don do nikkai for mercy codedly , una go Dey do film to advocate say make people no ruin homes, but Na una Dey ruin homes, it is well oooo, i come in peace , Mercy iyawo D owner, Adekaz. Mercy wey no Dey merciful, Igi pawpaw oni wo luwa ooo”

