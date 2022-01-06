“Kwasia to anyone who thinks I don’t deserve all that I enjoy” — Tacha says as she shares throwback photos

Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha , has slammed anyone who says she doesn’t deserve what she is enjoying.

The season 4, ‘Pepper Dem’ ex-housemate, shared throwback photos of herself when she was still struggling.

Tacha, rose to fame following her participation in the Big Brother Naija show. She therefore took to her insta story and shared her grass to grace story.

In her caption she wrote,

“I’ll stay up all day creating, busting my head for ideas…mehn the spirit has always been WILLING! Kwasia to anyone who thinks I don’t deserve all that I enjoy”.

Recall that Tacha participated in the Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition but was disqualified after she fought with the winner of the show Mercy Eke.

A lot of jabs followed her disqualification as many who watched the show saw her as rude.

But Tacha has proved them wrong as she keeps winning everyday. She owns some businesses to her name, which includes a logistic business among others.

See her posts below,