TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos…

“They slept with my wife when I was broke, I’ll use money to…

Lady allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing plans to move to UK (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Ghanaian lady has been allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing her plans to relocate to the United Kingdom.

Reports gathered that the victim identified as Nana-Adwoa got betrayed by her friend whom she announced her intention to move to the UK.

READ ALSO

“I came close to you because I wanted to kill…

“Normalize being friends with your man’s…

Apparently, the news did not meet her friend well as she ended up putting a toxic substance in the food of Nana-Adwoa.

Nana, however, passed on after being rushed to the hospital over complications of the ingested substance.

Reacting to this, Tracy_jack wrote:
“I have had a similar experience but I am grateful I am alive. Do not keep friends they are evil.”

Ada_bekeee wrote:
“Omo there’s nothing like friendship in this world like this”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and Amanda allegedly…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos — 15 and…

“They slept with my wife when I was broke, I’ll use money to sleep with people’s…

Nengi narrates how she spent N15million on her birthday outfits

“Not every father is uneducated, my dad is a medical doctor” – James Brown tells…

My sister will bite you if you tell her this – Regina Daniels’…

Video of Venita hugging Neo tightly after his alleged break-up with Vee, sparks…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing plans to move to UK…

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes…

“Daddy loves you” – Yul Edochie celebrates first son, Kambi on his 15th birthday

Sylvester Oromoni: “All of you need to apologize to me” – Kemi Olunloyo tells…

Publicity stunt: Uche Maduagwu reveals he got N4.8M; calls himself biggest brand…

There is conspiracy between Lagos Govt and police to cover up my son’s…

Footage shows moment Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu burst into laughter after their…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More