A Ghanaian lady has been allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing her plans to relocate to the United Kingdom.
Reports gathered that the victim identified as Nana-Adwoa got betrayed by her friend whom she announced her intention to move to the UK.
Apparently, the news did not meet her friend well as she ended up putting a toxic substance in the food of Nana-Adwoa.
Nana, however, passed on after being rushed to the hospital over complications of the ingested substance.
Reacting to this, Tracy_jack wrote:
“I have had a similar experience but I am grateful I am alive. Do not keep friends they are evil.”
Ada_bekeee wrote:
“Omo there’s nothing like friendship in this world like this”
