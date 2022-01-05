Lady allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing plans to move to UK (Video)

A Ghanaian lady has been allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing her plans to relocate to the United Kingdom.

Reports gathered that the victim identified as Nana-Adwoa got betrayed by her friend whom she announced her intention to move to the UK.

Apparently, the news did not meet her friend well as she ended up putting a toxic substance in the food of Nana-Adwoa.

Nana, however, passed on after being rushed to the hospital over complications of the ingested substance.

Reacting to this, Tracy_jack wrote:

“I have had a similar experience but I am grateful I am alive. Do not keep friends they are evil.”

Ada_bekeee wrote:

“Omo there’s nothing like friendship in this world like this”

Watch the video below: