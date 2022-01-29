Lady calls out church for donning her father in a holy dress after he abandoned them for 15 years

A lady has called out Anglican Church, Elenlewo, for donning her father in a Holy Dress after he abandoned them for 15 years.

Sharing a photo of her father in the holy dress, the lady revealed how he abandoned them years ago after her mother left the abusive marriage.

She wrote:

“I don’t usually do this but I’m pained. I’m so sorry mom but I have to do this. I’m no longer that voiceless child you made me be.

This is Ernest Amadi my ‘supposed father’ who abandoned us 15 years ago, his anger being that my mom left the abusive marriage.

He threw away his kids and left us to suffer and roam the street. He didn’t care how we ate, schooled or survived. We suffered beyond what words can write.

And today, I see the picture of this man in a Holy dress. Anglican Church please ask this man where his children are.

Anglican Church ask this man if he has set his eyes on his children in the past 10 years. Ask this man how we ate. How we went to school.

Anglican Church ask this man how many times I called him on the phone begging for school fees and he dropped the call on me. Ask him if he has ever wished his first son of 15 years a happy birthday.

You all in that church have failed me. Why would this man even be allowed inside a church?”.