TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant…

Lady calls out COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo over death of her…

Lady calls out ‘evil’ pastor who announced her death on Facebook because she refused to date him

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Blessing Sequency has called out an ‘evil’ pastor who announced her death on Facebook while she is still alive.

According to Blessing, the pastor carried out such an evil act after she turned down his advances.

READ ALSO

Nigerian Pastor shares photos of “angel”…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In…

Blessing claimed that the pastor had expressed his interest in getting into a relationship with her, a request which she allegedly turned down.

However, after turning down his request, she stumbled on a post he shared on Facebook, announcing her death.

She wrote;

“Please friends ignore this. I am not dead. This stupid pastor posted this on Facebook this morning saying that I’m dead because I refused to date him. God will destroy him, envy and jealousy everywhere”.

See posts below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant wife uses public…

Lady calls out COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo over death of her friend

Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

Man narrates experience with his father who invigilated his WAEC exam

Nigerian Pastor shares photos of “angel” captured on camera in his…

Sylvester Oromoni’s mother breaks down in tears after Lagos govt…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady calls out ‘evil’ pastor who announced her death on Facebook…

Lady shares video of her mother’s reaction after she expressed fear to…

“I found out from my 14-year-old daughter that my wife has been cheating on me…

“Am I your driver?” – Man fights mother for sitting at the…

Student calls out Davido for allegedly buying a dummy worth N1million and…

Couple arrested for flogging four-year-old daughter to death over bedwetting

“I’ll break your head, where’s my car?” – Portable…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More