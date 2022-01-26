A lady identified on Facebook as Chinyere Sandra has taken to Facebook to announce the cancellation of her wedding.

The bride-to-be sparked uproar on social media after she called off her wedding ceremony a few days to the wedding day.

Announcing her decision to stop the wedding, the lady claimed that her husband-to-be was a scam.

She further claimed that although her bride price was paid by the man, he was after her money.

According to her, the man identified as Ebuka Kingsley has been scamming ladies all in the name of marriage.

“Pls this marriage is cancel, so there is scam in marriage, he paid my bride price yes, but I did not knw he came after my money he is a scam, he has been scam gals all in d name of marriage, God why me wen I taught have gotten my life wat type of heart break is this, Ebuka u will suffer I swear,” she wrote.

