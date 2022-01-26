TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified on Facebook as Chinyere Sandra has taken to Facebook to announce the cancellation of her wedding.

The bride-to-be sparked uproar on social media after she called off her wedding ceremony a few days to the wedding day.

Announcing her decision to stop the wedding, the lady claimed that her husband-to-be was a scam.

READ ALSO

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his…

Friends mourn as man dies shortly after his wedding in…

She further claimed that although her bride price was paid by the man, he was after her money.

According to her, the man identified as Ebuka Kingsley has been scamming ladies all in the name of marriage.

“Pls this marriage is cancel, so there is scam in marriage, he paid my bride price yes, but I did not knw he came after my money he is a scam, he has been scam gals all in d name of marriage, God why me wen I taught have gotten my life wat type of heart break is this, Ebuka u will suffer I swear,” she wrote.

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his wife-to-be, says he…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Woman announces decision to end her marriage over female visitors

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh mourns

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady calls out actress, Eniola Badmus for posting her curvy friend’s…

Family seeks justice for son who allegedly died a day after arriving his school…

“Secular musicians are waiting for you if the gospel circle doesn’t…

64-year-old man shot dead while trying to rescue neighbor from bandits in…

“Is it fair for the wife to also get pregnant for another man?” –…

Security guard arrested for breaking into employer’s home and stealing…

Man on the run after allegedly killing and robbing friend who was housing him

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More