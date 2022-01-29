TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady, Ololade has called out some guys who came to buy something from her mother’s shop, and got distracted after seeing her backside.

According to her, the boys came to her mom’s shop to get drinks and the transaction was going normal till she turned her back to get the drinks.

She claimed that after she turned from them to get their order, they began to make advances at her.

“So I’m very angry right now. Two boys came to buy something in my mummy’s shop.

When they came, first of all, they were serious and acting normal. They wanted five alive juice and one fresh yo.

I turned back to bring fresh Yo and they started acting strange because they have seen big nyash. Cause you’ve seen big nyash you are……God help you people in this life”, she fumed.

Watch video below:

