Lady in pain as her US-based husband who abandoned her for over 12 years, refuses to grant her a divorce

Twitter user, Chiemeziem has narrated sad story of his cousin who’s currently in pain after her husband refused to grant her a divorce after abandoning her.

According to Chiemeziem, the man who’s based abroad, convinced the lady when she was 20 to get married to him in court.

Shortly after the wedding, he travelled back to US alone and has remained there for over 12 years.

Chiemeziem wrote:

“Someone convinced my cousin at 20 to marry him in court so they’ll process papers together as a couple and leave for the US. They were in love.

He later left alone and is yet to be back after 12 years. Cousin is 32 and wants to move on and he’s threatening to sue her for bigamy.

Man didn’t pay bride price. Only the court marriage. My cousin has filed for divorce on grounds of abandonment and court keeps adjourning the case because the man isn’t present and has no defence counsel.

She can’t move on. Bigamy is 2 years imprisonment here. The whole gist has exhausted the family. I sincerely feel for her because court marriage is authentic. Man’s probably waiting for her to move on and marry another man so he’ll return to Nigeria and sue.”