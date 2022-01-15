TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her…

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant…

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and…

Lady in pain as her US-based husband who abandoned her for over 12 years, refuses to grant her a divorce

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Chiemeziem has narrated sad story of his cousin who’s currently in pain after her husband refused to grant her a divorce after abandoning her.

According to Chiemeziem, the man who’s based abroad, convinced the lady when she was 20 to get married to him in court.

Shortly after the wedding, he travelled back to US alone and has remained there for over 12 years.

READ ALSO

“Deal with it or unfollow” – Dancer, Kaffy tells people…

Caroline Danjuma speaks for first time about her divorce…

Chiemeziem wrote:

“Someone convinced my cousin at 20 to marry him in court so they’ll process papers together as a couple and leave for the US. They were in love.

He later left alone and is yet to be back after 12 years. Cousin is 32 and wants to move on and he’s threatening to sue her for bigamy.

Man didn’t pay bride price. Only the court marriage. My cousin has filed for divorce on grounds of abandonment and court keeps adjourning the case because the man isn’t present and has no defence counsel.

She can’t move on. Bigamy is 2 years imprisonment here. The whole gist has exhausted the family. I sincerely feel for her because court marriage is authentic. Man’s probably waiting for her to move on and marry another man so he’ll return to Nigeria and sue.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her love for him for…

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant wife’s bag

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby, one month after…

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

“A cheating man still love his wife but a cheating woman doesn’t…

Burna boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu finally opens up about her…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady in pain as her US-based husband who abandoned her for over 12 years,…

“It was only for entertainment” – James Brown apologizes for…

Jealous husband reportedly stabs man to death for greeting his pregnant wife…

Wizkid celebrates second son, Ayo as he turns 6 (Photos)

If you claim you hate him, who are the 4.2m people following him on IG? –…

“I was ready to waste her” – Speed Darlington blows hot as he…

Man laments as wife refuses to get a job, insists on getting N20k monthly from…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More