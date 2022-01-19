Lady laments after receiving N200 transport fare from her date

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has taken to Twitter to narrate her most embarrassing experience with a young man who offered to take her on a date.

According to the Twitter user identified as @deshola55, she was so embarrassed after she was given the exact amount that would take her home.

She revealed that her transport fare was N200 and her date dipped his hand into his pockets and handed her N200 note.

Taking to the platform, she wrote;

”I think the most embarrassing moment of my life was when a guy I went on a date with offered me the exact amount that will take me back home…,of course I rejected it For those wondering, the tfare was 200….and he legit gave me two hundred naira, like never again sir”.

