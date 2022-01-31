TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears…

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her…

Mummy G.O reveals identity of the voice behind the Big Brother…

Lady narrates experience with skit maker, Bae U

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has revealed how popular skit maker, Bae U allegedly lured her into sleeping with her to get a role.

According to the lady who shared her story to Gistlovers, Bae U had sex with her and later embarrassed her in the presence of her ex boyfriend.

She narrated:

“Bae U is a bas.tard. He caused one big fight between me and my ex then.

I told him I was a fan and this guy replied me immediately and said he will feature me in one of his skits. But on one condition, I will quarantine with him. It was during covid.

He sha lured me into having sxx with him and called me one day when I was with my ex boyfriend and said “why did you f*ck me sef”. I was so pained”.

If a lady chats with him, 2 minutes, he will ask for s*x”. He’s a very useless person”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father…

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her trademark…

Mummy G.O reveals identity of the voice behind the Big Brother Naija (Video)

I’ve not had s3x for more than a year now — Actress, Kemi Afolabi laments

Lady narrates experience with skit maker, Bae U

WizKid’s 3rd baby mama, Jada P, speaks on his rumored love affair with…

Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father…

Lady narrates experience with skit maker, Bae U

Mercy Aigbe’s Yet To Be Released Movie, ‘Agbeke’, Bags Award

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her trademark…

“I had 3 miscarriages without medical explanations” – Mabel…

LASU begs Bella Shmurda to come back, complete degree programme

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More