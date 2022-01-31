Lady narrates experience with skit maker, Bae U

A lady has revealed how popular skit maker, Bae U allegedly lured her into sleeping with her to get a role.

According to the lady who shared her story to Gistlovers, Bae U had sex with her and later embarrassed her in the presence of her ex boyfriend.

She narrated:

“Bae U is a bas.tard. He caused one big fight between me and my ex then.

I told him I was a fan and this guy replied me immediately and said he will feature me in one of his skits. But on one condition, I will quarantine with him. It was during covid.

He sha lured me into having sxx with him and called me one day when I was with my ex boyfriend and said “why did you f*ck me sef”. I was so pained”.

If a lady chats with him, 2 minutes, he will ask for s*x”. He’s a very useless person”.