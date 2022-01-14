Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her love for him for the first time

A lady has shared her brother’s reaction after she expressed her love for him for the first time.

According to the lady identified as Ugee, she ‘managed’ to tell her brother ‘I love you’ for the first time over the phone, but he quickly hung up.

After ending the call, he sent her recharge card but refused to speak on the same issue.

She narrated the story in response to a Twitter user who talked about brothers not being able to express their feelings for their sisters.

The Twitter user wrote:

“Nobody loves you like your brother but that creature will never tell you!!!”.

Reacting to this, Ugee said:

“The day I managed to tell my brother I loved him, he replied and I quote “ mehn fuxk you!. Gtf out of my phone” and hung up. Sent me recharge card afterwards.”