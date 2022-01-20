Lady pours water on boyfriend who proposed to her in the middle of the road (Video)

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after she rejected her boyfriend’s proposal in the middle of the road.

In the video, the young lady stood her ground despite incessant pleas from eye witnessss to make her accept the ring from her boyfriend.

Sadly, she reacted by pouring a bottle of water on the young man before walking away.

Reactions have trailed the video as myriad of comments condemned her harsh action towards her man, while a few supported her.

Abomege wrote:

“Omo this is not fair. Walk away in peace. Why u dey pour am water? U be winsh?”

Arisa wrote:

“Serves him right. Not everyone likes public showoff but una no dey hear”.

Watch The Video Below