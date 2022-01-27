Lady reacts after her brother’s wife dumped him and married another man

A Nigerian lady has shared her controversial reaction after her brother’s wife, left her brother for another man.

The lady identified as Nana AK30, on Twitter, took to the micro blogging platform and expressed her joy for her brother’s wife.

According to the Nigerian lady, her brother’s wife divorced her brother and got married to another man.

Her brother’s wife has thus being flaunting her new husband on social media and she feels nothing but joy for her brother’s wife.

While some sister-in-laws would have being angry at their brother’s wife for remarrying, this lady is happy for her.

She also added that trash should be labelled trash regardless of her and her brother being family.

